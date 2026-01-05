Land forces review: howitzers in the spotlight and Germany spends big to close the year
Self-propelled guns (SPGs) and howitzers were front and centre last month with milestones passed for programmes and orders placed by Germany, the UK, Croatia and Lithuania for systems as attention also turned to a growing US requirement.
These events occurred alongside a multibillion-dollar slate of approvals giving Taiwan access to a range of equipment, Israel taking delivery of its first Iron Beam laser system and Sweden ordering air defence and artillery locating radar systems.
In the last week of December, the German Bundestag approved an expansion of the Arrow 3 defence system contract with Israel, valued at approximately US$3.1 billion.
More from Land Warfare
-
Supply of new self-propelled guns is rising to meet looming demand
As the need for self-propelled artillery continues to climb across Europe and NATO-allied nations, orders for existing capabilities continue to roll in while new and improved weapons are on the way.
-
US Army seeks industry support to prepare acquisitions of Group 4+ UAVs
The US Army is keen to hear about vendor designs, strategies and potential hardware and software solutions to inform requirements for procurement efforts.
-
Dedicated drone munitions could unlock modular mission potential
Top attacks have proven effective against heavily armoured vehicles in Ukraine. A new family of uncrewed aerial system-delivered munitions is looking to press that advantage further.
-
Elbit bets on local content for US howitzer bid as it faces off against popular systems
The Israeli company hopes that producing its Sigma artillery system wholly in the US will help it win a key US Army contract, but it will be up against the popular CAESAR Mk II wheeled weapon and the K9 tracked.
-
Germany orders 84 Boxer howitzers as UK commits to a single demonstrator
Germany has ordered 84 RCH 155 self-propelled guns, as system incorporating Boxer 8×8 vehicles and the Artillery Gun Module, and 200 Puma Infantry Fighting Vehicles while the UK has committed to a single Early Capability Demonstrator RCH 155.
-
Companies look to tank-launched guided projectiles for non-line-of-sight effects
While integration of guided weapons on modern armoured vehicles usually takes the form of a podded launcher on the turret exterior, recent developments suggest the concept of firing missiles from a tank’s main gun could be seeing a revival.