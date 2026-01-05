To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Land forces review: howitzers in the spotlight and Germany spends big to close the year

Land forces review: howitzers in the spotlight and Germany spends big to close the year

5th January 2026 - 15:15 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

RSS

Croatia has ordered CAESAR Mk II 6×6 howitzers. (Photo: KNDS)

December saw several milestones on the howitzer front with billions of dollars worth of orders placed and Germany committing to more 6×6 and 4×4 vehicles. Taiwan was also approved for equipment orders worth $11 billion even as the year came to an end with China encircling the country as part of an exercise.

Self-propelled guns (SPGs) and howitzers were front and centre last month with milestones passed for programmes and orders placed by Germany, the UK, Croatia and Lithuania for systems as attention also turned to a growing US requirement.

These events occurred alongside a multibillion-dollar slate of approvals giving Taiwan access to a range of equipment, Israel taking delivery of its first Iron Beam laser system and Sweden ordering air defence and artillery locating radar systems.

In the last week of December, the German Bundestag approved an expansion of the Arrow 3 defence system contract with Israel, valued at approximately US$3.1 billion.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us