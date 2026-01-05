Land forces review: howitzers in the spotlight and Germany spends big to close the year

Self-propelled guns (SPGs) and howitzers were front and centre last month with milestones passed for programmes and orders placed by Germany, the UK, Croatia and Lithuania for systems as attention also turned to a growing US requirement.

These events occurred alongside a multibillion-dollar slate of approvals giving Taiwan access to a range of equipment, Israel taking delivery of its first Iron Beam laser system and Sweden ordering air defence and artillery locating radar systems.

In the last week of December, the German Bundestag approved an expansion of the Arrow 3 defence system contract with Israel, valued at approximately US$3.1 billion.