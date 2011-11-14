Kongsberg wins Protector contract
Kongsberg has announced that it has received an order from General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) for the delivery of Protector weapon control systems for the US Army’s Stryker armoured personnel carriers. Kongsberg made the announcement in a 11 November company statement.
Kongsberg’s Protector weapon control system protects military troops by allowing the vehicle's weapons to be operated from a protected position inside the vehicle. According to the company the contract has a value of MNOK 145.
