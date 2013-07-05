To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Kongsberg to support French Protector RWS

5th July 2013 - 15:03 GMT | by Shephard News Team

RSS

Kongsberg will provide repair, overhaul and logistics support for the French Army’s Protector Remote Weapon Stations (RWS) under a new contract signed with the French Ministry of Defence.

The Protector RWS is a remotely controlled weapon station for light and medium calibre weapons that can be mounted on any type of platform. The weapon station consists of a sophisticated weapon tower featuring electro-optical sights and allows the system to be operated from inside the vehicle with a high degree of precision to protect the gunner from being exposed.

The French Army has operated the Protector RWS on its Renault VAB 4x4 armoured personnel carriers since 2008.

