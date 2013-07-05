Kongsberg to support French Protector RWS
Kongsberg will provide repair, overhaul and logistics support for the French Army’s Protector Remote Weapon Stations (RWS) under a new contract signed with the French Ministry of Defence.
The Protector RWS is a remotely controlled weapon station for light and medium calibre weapons that can be mounted on any type of platform. The weapon station consists of a sophisticated weapon tower featuring electro-optical sights and allows the system to be operated from inside the vehicle with a high degree of precision to protect the gunner from being exposed.
The French Army has operated the Protector RWS on its Renault VAB 4x4 armoured personnel carriers since 2008.
