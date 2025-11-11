KF41 Lynx finds a path but hurdles remain

Hungary’s first locally built KF41 was handed over in July 2024 and Italy is now putting a vehicle through its paces. (Photo: Hungarian MoD)

The Lynx is typically configured as an IFV operated by a crew of three and with space for up to eight dismounts in the rear troop compartment. The platform is being delivered to Hungary, has been contracted for Italy and will soon be in Ukrainian hands in small numbers.