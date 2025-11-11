To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

KF41 Lynx finds a path but hurdles remain

11th November 2025 - 11:48 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

RSS

Hungary’s first locally built KF41 was handed over in July 2024 and Italy is now putting a vehicle through its paces. (Photo: Hungarian MoD)

The Lynx is typically configured as an IFV operated by a crew of three and with space for up to eight dismounts in the rear troop compartment. The platform is being delivered to Hungary, has been contracted for Italy and will soon be in Ukrainian hands in small numbers.

Rheinmetall’s KF41 Lynx infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) has passed important milestones this month, including a contract from Italy and reports that it is being positioned for a Greek requirement, but the vehicle still faces challenges in entering service with Ukraine.

The KF41 Lynx is a newer IFV than other vehicles on the market, having been unveiled less than a decade ago, but it has already had success; notably with the sale of 281 vehicles to Hungary and a contract for 21, with an option for 30 more, with Italy. 

On 5 November, Leonardo Rheinmetall Military Vehicles Joint Venture (50% Leonardo and

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

