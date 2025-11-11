KF41 Lynx finds a path but hurdles remain
Rheinmetall’s KF41 Lynx infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) has passed important milestones this month, including a contract from Italy and reports that it is being positioned for a Greek requirement, but the vehicle still faces challenges in entering service with Ukraine.
The KF41 Lynx is a newer IFV than other vehicles on the market, having been unveiled less than a decade ago, but it has already had success; notably with the sale of 281 vehicles to Hungary and a contract for 21, with an option for 30 more, with Italy.
On 5 November, Leonardo Rheinmetall Military Vehicles Joint Venture (50% Leonardo and
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
Levelling up – how autonomous fire control tackles unmanned lethality head-on
As autonomous weapon systems proliferate, it is now essential to use the same core technologies to counteract and neutralise them.
-
BAE Systems Hägglunds’ CV90120 medium tank takes shape
The new vehicle will be based on the CV90 Mk IV chassis and turret, and will be armed with a Rheinmetall 120mm L44A1 low recoil smoothbore gun.
-
UK government argues strife has little impact on steel supply but imports reign
Speaking in the UK Parliament, Defence Minister Luke Pollard said possible changes in the country’s steelmaking industry will have little impact on defence projects; while much of the steel in British vehicles and ships is imported.