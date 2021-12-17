Allison gets the nod for Kenyan and Israeli transmissions

British Army receives rapid XACT delivery
Some six months after a contract was signed between the MoD and Elbit Systems UK, the British Army has received its first shipment of XACT nv33 night-vision goggles.
After conducting a tender process, the Kenyan MoD has placed an order with Turkish manufacturer Katmerciler for 118 Hizir 4x4 tactical wheeled armoured vehicles featuring equipment from Allison Transmission.
Allison announced the agreement on 15 December. Deliveries of the platform are scheduled to start in 2022 to be completed in 2023.
Hizir is a nine-personnel vehicle that is available in various configurations including C2, CBRN, weapon carrier, ambulance, border security and reconnaissance vehicle. Developed according to NATO standards, it features a high level of ballistic and IED protection.
Hizir is equipped with an Allison 3200-series fully automatic transmission as standard, and an Allison torque converter ensures that high torque is transferred to the driveline gradually.
In another 15 December announcement, Allison stated that the Israeli MoD has selected its 4800 SP transmission for the eight-wheeled Eitan AFV, which will replace part of the M113 fleet.
Allison received the first production order in September 2021, with deliveries expected to continue for multiple years. The 4800 SP transmissions will be assembled within Eitan powerpacks by Rolls Royce Solutions America (formerly MTU America).
The 4800 SP is already included in various other large 8x8 wheeled armoured combat vehicles, such as the USMC Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) and the Boxer AFV in service with several countries including Australia, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands and the UK.
