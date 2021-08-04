Katmerciler confirms Kenya deal

Hizir APCs are Kenya-bound. (Photo: Katmerciler)

A total of 118 APCs will be delivered to the Kenyan Defence Forces

Turkish manufacturer Katmerciler has confirmed the sale of armoured vehicles to Kenya.

The pending $91.4 million deal was reported by Shephard in January 2021 but it was officially announced by Katmerciler on 28 July via Twitter.

A total of 118 Hizir 4x4 APCs will be supplied to the Kenyan Defence Forces, although there are no details of the delivery timeframe.

Hizir is designed with a high level of ballistic and blast protection. In its standard configuration, the APC features an Aselsan SARP RWS and space for up to nine occupants. The vehicle is powered by a 400hp engine.

Other operators of Hizir include the Turkish and Ugandan armies, according to Shephard Defence Insight.