Katmerciler confirms Kenya deal

Boxer IFV variant with RT60 turret emerges
A Boxer armoured vehicle with an RT60 turret has been seen for the first time at the WFEL facility in Stockport, and the newly developed system has potential on many different levels.
Turkish manufacturer Katmerciler has confirmed the sale of armoured vehicles to Kenya.
The pending $91.4 million deal was reported by Shephard in January 2021 but it was officially announced by Katmerciler on 28 July via Twitter.
A total of 118 Hizir 4x4 APCs will be supplied to the Kenyan Defence Forces, although there are no details of the delivery timeframe.
Hizir is designed with a high level of ballistic and blast protection. In its standard configuration, the APC features an Aselsan SARP RWS and space for up to nine occupants. The vehicle is powered by a 400hp engine.
Other operators of Hizir include the Turkish and Ugandan armies, according to Shephard Defence Insight.
Ex-Soviet republic on track to receive 82 additional FGM-148 Javelin antitank missiles and associated equipment.
The range of rocket and tube artillery systems in PLA service continues to grow from an already impressive and diverse foundation.
The latest deliveries are part of a second contract for the systems signed by Poland in 2019.
Retrofit enhances reconnaissance and target engagement capabilities for Fennek.
Thailand may receive Javelin antitank missiles to replace decades-old 106mm recoilless rifles.