To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Land Warfare

Katmerciler confirms Kenya deal

4th August 2021 - 09:18 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Hizir APCs are Kenya-bound. (Photo: Katmerciler)

A total of 118 APCs will be delivered to the Kenyan Defence Forces

Turkish manufacturer Katmerciler has confirmed the sale of armoured vehicles to Kenya.

The pending $91.4 million deal was reported by Shephard in January 2021 but it was officially announced by Katmerciler on 28 July via Twitter.

A total of 118 Hizir 4x4 APCs will be supplied to the Kenyan Defence Forces, although there are no details of the delivery timeframe.

Hizir is designed with a high level of ballistic and blast protection. In its standard configuration, the APC features an Aselsan SARP RWS and space for up to nine occupants. The vehicle is powered by a 400hp engine.

Other operators of Hizir include the Turkish and Ugandan armies, according to Shephard Defence Insight.

Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users