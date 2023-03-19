To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

JGSDF lines up next-generation wheeled armoured vehicles

19th March 2023 - 21:57 GMT | by Koji Miyake in Tokyo

This is the Hawkei that Japan has been testing as a potential replacement for the LAV. (Photo: Koji Miyake)

Foreign OEMs are starting to get a look-in for military vehicle programmes in Japan.

Thales Australia’s Hawkei and General Dynamics Land Systems’ Eagle are competing to supply a successor to the Light Armoured Vehicle (LAV) of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF).

Indeed, a Hawkei was exhibited at DSEI Japan, the vehicle having been sent to Japan around a year ago for tests by the JGSDF.

Since the Hawkei and Eagle are about three times the price of a LAV, it won’t be easy to replace the 1,954 LAVs produced on a one-for-one basis. Furthermore, both are larger and heavier than the LAV, making them difficult to operate on narrow Japanese roads.

Elsewhere, Patria’s

Koji Miyake

Author

Koji Miyake

Koji Miyake is a Tokyo-based writer.

