JGSDF lines up next-generation wheeled armoured vehicles

Thales Australia’s Hawkei and General Dynamics Land Systems’ Eagle are competing to supply a successor to the Light Armoured Vehicle (LAV) of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF).

Indeed, a Hawkei was exhibited at DSEI Japan, the vehicle having been sent to Japan around a year ago for tests by the JGSDF.

Since the Hawkei and Eagle are about three times the price of a LAV, it won’t be easy to replace the 1,954 LAVs produced on a one-for-one basis. Furthermore, both are larger and heavier than the LAV, making them difficult to operate on narrow Japanese roads.

Elsewhere, Patria’s