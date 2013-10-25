To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Japan unveils combat vehicle prototype

25th October 2013 - 12:07 GMT | by David Saw in Paris

A new Manoeuvre Combat Vehicle for the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) has been unveiled by the Ground Systems Research Center.

At a ceremony on 9 October the 8x8 wheeled armoured vehicle was put on display and has been designed to emphasize mobility and reduced weight for Japan’s next generation of armoured vehicles.

According to Japanese media sources the MCV is based on technologies drawn from the US Army Stryker Light Armoured Vehicle (LAV) programme. Total development cost from programme start in 2008 to unveiling of the first MCV prototypes amounted to 179 billion yen ($183 million).

Production versions

