Japan develops armour for field ambulance

27th April 2022 - 03:00 GMT | by Koji Miyake in Tokyo

Japan is developing add-on armour protection for its 1.5-ton 4x4 ambulance. (Gordon Arthur)

Japan is going to up-armour some field ambulances, in order to create its first armoured medical vehicles.

The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) does not have any armoured ambulances, but the Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA) is developing ballistic plates made of synthetic resins and ceramics to protect existing ambulances.

The JGSDF relies on a 1.5t field ambulance based on Toyota’s High Mobility Vehicle. It can transport four stretchers or eight walking patients.

ATLA has allocated JPY300 million ($2.4 million) to develop this armour, with design work occurring in FY2021-22, and testing scheduled for FY2022. ATLA has entered into an agreement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for the armour’s development.

An image of the 1.5t ambulance in

