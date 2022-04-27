Japan develops armour for field ambulance

The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) does not have any armoured ambulances, but the Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA) is developing ballistic plates made of synthetic resins and ceramics to protect existing ambulances.

The JGSDF relies on a 1.5t field ambulance based on Toyota’s High Mobility Vehicle. It can transport four stretchers or eight walking patients.

ATLA has allocated JPY300 million ($2.4 million) to develop this armour, with design work occurring in FY2021-22, and testing scheduled for FY2022. ATLA has entered into an agreement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for the armour’s development.

An image of the 1.5t ambulance in