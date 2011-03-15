Jacobs awarded contract to support US Army PM-MRAP vehicle program

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. announced today that it was awarded a contract by the United States Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) in Warren, Mich. to support the Program Manager Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (PM-MRAP) Vehicle program.

Officials estimate the contract value at up to $63 million over three years, inclusive of options.

Jacobs' scope of services include providing program management, logistics, engineering, quality, administration, Department of the Army Systems Coordination and training development outside the continental United States (OCONUS) and within the continental United States (CONUS).

In making the announcement, Jacobs President and Chief Executive Officer Craig Martin stated, "This contract provides an excellent opportunity to build upon our longstanding relationship with the US Army. We look forward to supporting its goals to develop, enhance, and sustain mission-critical vehicle systems."

Source: Jacobs

