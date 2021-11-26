Italy orders FN Herstal machine guns

MoD receives final 40CT cannon
CTAI has delivered the final 40CT cannon meant for the Ajax and Warrior platforms, although, with the future of both platforms in question, their destination is uncertain.
The General Secretariat and National Armaments Directorate (DNA) in the Italian MoD has ordered machine guns from Belgian manufacturer FN Herstal.
Details of the quantity, type of weapons or delivery timescale were not disclosed, although a post on the official EU contracts database noted that the deal is worth €1.4 million ($1.58 million).
According to the Small Arms and Light Weapons Guide run by the Bonn International Centre for Conflict Studies (using data provided by the German Armed Forces), Italian military and paramilitary units already use the FN Minimi light machine gun in 5.56mm and 7.62mm calibre.
CTAI has delivered the final 40CT cannon meant for the Ajax and Warrior platforms, although, with the future of both platforms in question, their destination is uncertain.
Raytheon and Leonardo have agreed to jointly provide combat sights to the Bundeswehr as part of a pre-existing contract.
‘Important contract’ for Eurenco comes six months after certification of its 155mm modular charge.
South Korea is seeking to equip the Hanwha K9 self-propelled howitzer with a locally produced engine.
The Hellenic Army on 24 November received the first batch of 44 M1117 Guardian Armored Security Vehicles out of 1,200 to be supplied from surplus …
The British Army’s new Ranger Regiment was in the spotlight on 25 November as UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace detailed to Parliament plans to transform the structure of the service.