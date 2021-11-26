Italy orders FN Herstal machine guns

FN Herstal Minimi 5.56mm light machine gun. (Photo: Italian MoD)

Belgian manufacturer FN Herstal receives €1.4 million order from Italian MoD for machine guns.

The General Secretariat and National Armaments Directorate (DNA) in the Italian MoD has ordered machine guns from Belgian manufacturer FN Herstal.

Details of the quantity, type of weapons or delivery timescale were not disclosed, although a post on the official EU contracts database noted that the deal is worth €1.4 million ($1.58 million).

According to the Small Arms and Light Weapons Guide run by the Bonn International Centre for Conflict Studies (using data provided by the German Armed Forces), Italian military and paramilitary units already use the FN Minimi light machine gun in 5.56mm and 7.62mm calibre.