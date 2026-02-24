Ireland predicted to make French connection for vehicle buy
Ireland will opt for vehicles produced under the French Army’s Scorpion programme, according to French media reports, as part of a deal which may include CAmion Equipé d’un Système d’ARtillerie (CAESAR) self-propelled guns, despite there being no declared Irish requirement for this.
The purchase of CAESAR 155mm/52-calibre artillery systems would be a substantial boost for Irish forces which currently only operate 105mm L118 and L119 towed light guns. As a force which mostly deploys in peacekeeping roles, the acquisition would be a step change for the country.
According to the media reports, “Dublin should very quickly place an
