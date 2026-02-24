To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search

Ireland predicted to make French connection for vehicle buy

24th February 2026 - 11:58 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Dublin, Ireland

RSS

Irish Piranha III APCs as part of a Lebanon peacekeeping deployment; Ireland is looking to replace the vehicles. (Photo: Irish Defence Forces)

As Ireland looks to replace its RG32M 4x4 armoured patrol vehicles and Piranha III 8x8 armoured personnel carriers, a reported deal with France would rule out other European platforms that were being considered.

Ireland will opt for vehicles produced under the French Army’s Scorpion programme, according to French media reports, as part of a deal which may include CAmion Equipé d’un Système d’ARtillerie (CAESAR) self-propelled guns, despite there being no declared Irish requirement for this.

The purchase of CAESAR 155mm/52-calibre artillery systems would be a substantial boost for Irish forces which currently only operate 105mm L118 and L119 towed light guns. As a force which mostly deploys in peacekeeping roles, the acquisition would be a step change for the country.

According to the media reports, “Dublin should very quickly place an

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us