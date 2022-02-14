To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Iraq receives ex-Bulgarian T-72s and BMP-1s

14th February 2022 - 16:22 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Iraq has received a shipment of ex-Bulgarian armoured vehicles. (Photo: Iraqi MoD)

Ex-Bulgarian armoured vehicles were reportedly ordered by Iraq in June 2021 under a $245 million contract for Apolo Engineering.

The Iraq MoD announced on 14 February that a batch of surplus T-72 tanks and BMP-1 APCs from Bulgaria has arrived in the country. 

The vehicles will equip the Iraqi Army to strengthen its counter-terrorism capabilities.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the surplus vehicles were reportedly ordered under a $245 million contract awarded to Apolo Engineering in June 2021.

The Iraqi Army is believed to have at least 137 T-72s in service. At least one of these belonging to the paramilitary Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) and has received an upgrade similar to the T-72M upgrade package developed by the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The Iraqi T-72M consists of adding additional armour to the front of the turret and front and sides of the hull.

In the case of the BMP-1, since the overthrow of Saddam Hussein in 2003, the Iraqi Army has received surplus vehicles from several sources, including the Czech Republic, Greece and Ukraine apart from Bulgaria.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us