Iraq receives ex-Bulgarian T-72s and BMP-1s

Iraq has received a shipment of ex-Bulgarian armoured vehicles. (Photo: Iraqi MoD)

Ex-Bulgarian armoured vehicles were reportedly ordered by Iraq in June 2021 under a $245 million contract for Apolo Engineering.

The Iraq MoD announced on 14 February that a batch of surplus T-72 tanks and BMP-1 APCs from Bulgaria has arrived in the country.

The vehicles will equip the Iraqi Army to strengthen its counter-terrorism capabilities.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the surplus vehicles were reportedly ordered under a $245 million contract awarded to Apolo Engineering in June 2021.

The Iraqi Army is believed to have at least 137 T-72s in service. At least one of these belonging to the paramilitary Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) and has received an upgrade similar to the T-72M upgrade package developed by the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The Iraqi T-72M consists of adding additional armour to the front of the turret and front and sides of the hull.

In the case of the BMP-1, since the overthrow of Saddam Hussein in 2003, the Iraqi Army has received surplus vehicles from several sources, including the Czech Republic, Greece and Ukraine apart from Bulgaria.