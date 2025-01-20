India’s Zorawar light tank nears combat readiness following high-altitude trials
The first prototype of India’s light tank is “heading to Chennai for modifications” after completing high-altitude trials in the country’s northern borders, according to Chief of the Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi
The development of the Zorawar light tank has been driven by a requirement for lightweight, easily deployable tanks, that could be transported by air. The necessity became evident during the 2020 conflict with China in eastern Ladakh when 42-ton T-72 tanks were taken to high altitudes where they faced challenges including -40°C temperatures which impacted performance, transportation and maintenance of the vehicles.
China has positioned many of its 500
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
UK confirms launch of Joint Programme Office to support Poland’s air defence project
The establishment of the office, which will be based in Bristol, UK, will work to support NAREW, Poland's Ground Based Air Defence Programme.
-
South Korea to develop long-range interceptor for Iron Dome by 2028
Around US$329 million will be spent on the development of the interceptor which will work to protect national and military facilities from the threat of North Korean artillery.
-
Kongsberg Defence Australia to supply control stations to Poland under $12 million deal
The Naval Strike Missile (NSM) Coastal Defence System (CDS) command and control (C2) console is derived from the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System air defence console currently in service with the Australian Army,