India’s Zorawar light tank nears combat readiness following high-altitude trials

The first prototype of India’s light tank is “heading to Chennai for modifications” after completing high-altitude trials in the country’s northern borders, according to Chief of the Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi

The development of the Zorawar light tank has been driven by a requirement for lightweight, easily deployable tanks, that could be transported by air. The necessity became evident during the 2020 conflict with China in eastern Ladakh when 42-ton T-72 tanks were taken to high altitudes where they faced challenges including -40°C temperatures which impacted performance, transportation and maintenance of the vehicles.

China has positioned many of its 500