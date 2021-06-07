To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Land Warfare

India’s FRCV looks far into the future

7th June 2021 - 00:11 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

RSS

India is looking to replace its current T-72 tank fleet with the nascent FRCV. (Gordon Arthur)

The Indian Army relaunches the tortuous pursuit of replacement of its existing fleet of T-72 tanks.

In a move to replace the Indian Army’s existing tank fleet, the MoD has released a 13-page RfI to foreign OEMs for 1,770 new-generation main battle tanks  – called the Future Ready Combat Vehicle (FRCV) – under the Strategic Partnership model.

The medium-weight FRCV is to replace some 2,000 Russian T-72s in the armoured corps. It is to be a standardised modular armoured vehicle for a family of supporting platforms, and commonality is projected to bring in a significant reduction in training, maintenance and spares.

Given continued tensions with China on the northeast border, the RfI is China-centric ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users