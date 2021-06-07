India’s FRCV looks far into the future

In a move to replace the Indian Army’s existing tank fleet, the MoD has released a 13-page RfI to foreign OEMs for 1,770 new-generation main battle tanks – called the Future Ready Combat Vehicle (FRCV) – under the Strategic Partnership model.

The medium-weight FRCV is to replace some 2,000 Russian T-72s in the armoured corps. It is to be a standardised modular armoured vehicle for a family of supporting platforms, and commonality is projected to bring in a significant reduction in training, maintenance and spares.

Given continued tensions with China on the northeast border, the RfI is China-centric ...