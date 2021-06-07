India’s FRCV looks far into the future

L3Harris delivers final bomb disposal robot
L3Harris has delivered the final EOD robot to the UK MoD for Project STARTER.
In a move to replace the Indian Army’s existing tank fleet, the MoD has released a 13-page RfI to foreign OEMs for 1,770 new-generation main battle tanks – called the Future Ready Combat Vehicle (FRCV) – under the Strategic Partnership model.
The medium-weight FRCV is to replace some 2,000 Russian T-72s in the armoured corps. It is to be a standardised modular armoured vehicle for a family of supporting platforms, and commonality is projected to bring in a significant reduction in training, maintenance and spares.
Given continued tensions with China on the northeast border, the RfI is China-centric ...
US market dominance in North Africa may begin to be eroded over the next ten years by new players from emerging defence markets.
AI platform for the British Army is designed to create an interconnected digital picture for frontline soldiers.
Turkey has successfully tested and integrated the 107mm Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher onto its BMC-produced armoured vehicle.
Add-on kit turns UHF/VHF radio into a BLoS solution to support voice and data communications.
The FICV has re-emerged as a major programme for the Indian Army, after lying pretty much dormant for the past 4-5 years.