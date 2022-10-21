India tries to spool up artillery production, but bottlenecks remain

India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) unveiled the latest incarnation of its indigenously developed 155mm 52-calibre Mounted Gun System (MGS) at DefExpo 2022.

Mounted on a Tatra T815 8x8 truck possessing an armoured cab, the 15t MGS is a derivative of the 155mm Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System, which the DRDO previously developed with Tata and Kalyani Group.

Army sources said it takes just 80 seconds to bring the MGS into action, and an equal amount of time to withdraw it.

The DRDO wants the Indian Army to acquire 814 MGS as part of its planned induction