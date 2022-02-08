To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

India Konkurs all with missile order

8th February 2022 - 01:04 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

BDL licence-produces the Russian Konkurs-M antitank missile in large quantities for the Indian Army. (Gordon Arthur)

The Indian Army is filling gaps in its antitank missile stocks with the Konkurs-M, while it still awaits the MPATGM and Nag.

The Indian Army is replenishing stocks of the Russian-designed 9M113M Konkurs-M antitank guided missile (ATGM), with thousands to be produced domestically within India.

State-owned Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) won the INR31.3 billion ($419.4 million) order for the Lonkurs missile, it announced on 2 February as it made a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Domestic firm India Optel Limited will supply electro-optical components for these missiles.

Siddharth Mishra, BDL’s chairman and managing director, said, ‘The missile has been indigenised up to maximum extent. BDL is also offering Konkurs- M missiles for export to friendly foreign countries.’

For an indeterminate quantity

