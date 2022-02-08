India Konkurs all with missile order

The Indian Army is replenishing stocks of the Russian-designed 9M113M Konkurs-M antitank guided missile (ATGM), with thousands to be produced domestically within India.

State-owned Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) won the INR31.3 billion ($419.4 million) order for the Lonkurs missile, it announced on 2 February as it made a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Domestic firm India Optel Limited will supply electro-optical components for these missiles.

Siddharth Mishra, BDL’s chairman and managing director, said, ‘The missile has been indigenised up to maximum extent. BDL is also offering Konkurs- M missiles for export to friendly foreign countries.’

For an indeterminate quantity