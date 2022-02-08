India Konkurs all with missile order

Pakistan receives truck-mounted howitzers from China
Pakistan has received its first batch of SH15 155mm howitzers from China.
The Indian Army is replenishing stocks of the Russian-designed 9M113M Konkurs-M antitank guided missile (ATGM), with thousands to be produced domestically within India.
State-owned Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) won the INR31.3 billion ($419.4 million) order for the Lonkurs missile, it announced on 2 February as it made a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Domestic firm India Optel Limited will supply electro-optical components for these missiles.
Siddharth Mishra, BDL’s chairman and managing director, said, ‘The missile has been indigenised up to maximum extent. BDL is also offering Konkurs- M missiles for export to friendly foreign countries.’
Prime contractor RBSL has selected Thales UK to provide advanced sighting systems for the Challenger 3 MBT.
What is the US military seeking from a hybrid-electric JLTV?
France acquires laser target designators under the Taranis programme to equip conventional and special forces.
An invitation to tender was sent to BAE Systems Hägglunds in December 2021 to acquire 500-900 platforms based on the latest version of the BvS10.
The Czech Republic is sending more than 4,000 rounds of 152mm ammunition to Ukraine, and Prague is open to holding discussions with Kiev on extending defence cooperation.