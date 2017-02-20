​IDEX 2017: China enters with force

Chinese companies have come out in force at this year's IDEX exhibition in Abu Dhabi, likely indicating a renewed sales drive in the region by the country's top arms firms.

That appears to be particularly true for land equipment specialists China North Industries Corporation (Norinco), which has one of the biggest stands at the show and for the first time is displaying full-scale examples of its VT4 main battle tank and PLZ52 self-propelled howitzer.

The fact that Chinese companies such as Norinco are not just displaying small-scale models, but is instead going all out with real kit, is significant and