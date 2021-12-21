Hyundai Rotem pitches K2 variant for Middle East market

Final Griffon of the year reaches French Army
A total of 339 Griffon VBMRs have been delivered to date.
South Korean company Hyundai Rotem showed a scale model of the K2 MBT-M — a new version of its K2 MBT — in early December 2021 at the Egypt Defence Expo in Cairo.
This coincided with unconfirmed reports that Egypt was negotiating with South Korea on a deal for licensed production of the K2 and related technology transfer.
Shephard Defence Insight reports that Egypt may also be interested in licensed production of the UVZ T-90MS to meet a requirement for hundreds of new MBTs, as legacy M1A1 Abrams tanks in the Egyptian Army inventory are expected to reach the …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
A total of 339 Griffon VBMRs have been delivered to date.
While the UK MoD issued 20 recommendations in the Ajax health and safety report, Defence Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin claimed that it is impossible to be 100% confident that the programme will succeed.
Some six months after a contract was signed between the MoD and Elbit Systems UK, the British Army has received its first shipment of XACT nv33 night-vision goggles.
Elements of the Future Individual Lethality System could be ready for the British Army by 2026.
Allison Transmissions will provide equipment for Hizir 4x4 and Eitan 8x8 wheeled armoured vehicles, to be supplied to Kenya and Israel respectively.
Delivery of the first batch of Wirus-4 light strike vehicles to the Polish Army had been delayed by COVID-19.