Hyundai Rotem pitches K2 variant for Middle East market

South Korean company Hyundai Rotem showed a scale model of the K2 MBT-M — a new version of its K2 MBT — in early December 2021 at the Egypt Defence Expo in Cairo.

This coincided with unconfirmed reports that Egypt was negotiating with South Korea on a deal for licensed production of the K2 and related technology transfer.

Shephard Defence Insight reports that Egypt may also be interested in licensed production of the UVZ T-90MS to meet a requirement for hundreds of new MBTs, as legacy M1A1 Abrams tanks in the Egyptian Army inventory are expected to reach the …