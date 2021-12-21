To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Hyundai Rotem pitches K2 variant for Middle East market

21st December 2021 - 13:00 GMT | by Alex Tarasoff in Riga

A scale model of the K2 MBT-M was showcased at EDEX 2021. Note the built-in active protection system and cameras for all-round situational awareness. (Photo: Alex Tarasoff)

A scale model of the K2 MBT-M was on show at EDEX 2021, just as reports emerged of talks between the Egyptian and South Korean governments on licensed production of the tank.

South Korean company Hyundai Rotem showed a scale model of the K2 MBT-M — a new version of its K2 MBT — in early December 2021 at the Egypt Defence Expo in Cairo.

This coincided with unconfirmed reports that Egypt was negotiating with South Korea on a deal for licensed production of the K2 and related technology transfer.

Shephard Defence Insight reports that Egypt may also be interested in licensed production of the UVZ T-90MS to meet a requirement for hundreds of new MBTs, as legacy M1A1 Abrams tanks in the Egyptian Army inventory are expected to reach the …

