How Ukraine has developed its expanding land arsenal

As the war in Ukraine heads towards its third year, military procurement in the country has been undergoing a structural shift. Western governments have continued to donate arms and equipment directly to the Ukrainian military, but increasingly their aid has been shifting towards funding to build up Ukraine’s own domestic defence industry.

The shift has been made in part because Western military stockpiles have been running low and many governments have not stepped up development of their domestic defence industries. But it is also because Ukraine itself has made remarkable progress in using Western financial aid to design its own