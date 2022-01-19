Holistic approach informs Turkish ground-based EW developments

Raytheon tests compatibility between Excalibur and Caesar
The Caesar-fired Excalibur directly struck two targets at a record-setting range of more than 46km.
Military officials in Turkey have been generally tight-lipped about progress in developing new offensive EW capabilities, but Ismail Demir, head of the national defence procurement agency SSB, revealed via social media in late December 2021 that Aselsan has begun deliveries of its VURAL electronic attack system to the Turkish Army.
Local reports say that VURAL is designed to attack hostile radars. It was developed as the result of a requirement for a radar jammer under the REDET-II project, and will complement Aselsan’s ILGAR communications electronic attack system that was delivered to the Turkish armed forces last year. ILGAR is
The UAE is boosting its medium-range air defence capabilities, with a first-of-a-kind sale for the South Korean KM-SAM.
The US Army will select the supplier of the Rifle (NGSW-R) and the Automatic Rifle (NGSW-AR) and begin equipping the first unit in Q4 2022.
Saab has been selected to provide its Barracuda camouflage systems for the French Armed Forces.
Armoured vehicles for Bulgarian SOF have been enhanced with the Guardian RWS.
The R8 Integrator is an 8x8 skid steer traction UGV that features an electric drivetrain, amphibious capabilities and payload capacity.