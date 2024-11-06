To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Helsing and General Dynamics detail AI for Bowman network to help double lethality

6th November 2024 - 16:59 GMT | by Sam Cranny-Evans in London

Helsing and GD have conducted a nine-month study to demonstrate the ability of AI to improve the capabilities of Ajax and the Bowman radio network. (Image: Helsing)

Helsing UK and General Dynamics have been attempting to enhance the British Army's battlefield intelligence and decision-making by supporting its goal of doubling combat effectiveness by 2027.

Helsing UK and General Dynamics (GD) have paired Helsing’s Altra artificial intelligence (AI) stack with GD’s Bowman radio network onboard the Ajax armoured reconnaissance vehicle in an ambitious bid to demonstrate the role that AI can play in doubling the UK’s lethality.

The Tactical Communications Information Systems (TacCIS) AI Study was conducted over the past nine months with Helsing as the prime contractor. It added the Altra AI capability to the Bowman radio network which is the cornerstone of the British Army’s deployed communications network.

The study enabled an Ajax reconnaissance vehicle to automatically detect, track and geolocate armoured vehicles and

