Hanwha's Redback selected as preferred solution for Land 400 Phase 3 IFV

Hanwha Defense Australia has been selected for a multi-billion dollar contract to supply the Australian Army with 129 AS21 Redback IFVs to replace the force's fleet of M113AS4 APCs, which have been in service for six decades.

With the contract for Land 400 Phase 3 yet to be inked the value of the deal is unknown but the Australian DoD listed it to be A$5-7 billion (US$3.4-4.7 billion) for two vehicle types.

Redback beat out Rheinmetall’s Lynx IFV and the vehicles will be built in Geelong, a large regional city west of Melbourne, Victoria.

