  Home>
  News>
  Land Warfare>
  • Hanwha's Redback selected as preferred solution for Land 400 Phase 3 IFV

Hanwha's Redback selected as preferred solution for Land 400 Phase 3 IFV

27th July 2023 - 15:00 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

The Redback IFV will replace M113s which saw service in the Vietnam War. (Photo: Hanwha Defense)

Hanwha Defense Australia has been chosen as the preferred bidder for the Land 400 Phase 3 programme, providing 129 Redback IFVs to the Australian Army. The vehicles will be delivered at an accelerated rate with the first in 2027 and last expected before the end of 2028.

Hanwha Defense Australia has been selected for a multi-billion dollar contract to supply the Australian Army with 129 AS21 Redback IFVs to replace the force's fleet of M113AS4 APCs, which have been in service for six decades.

With the contract for Land 400 Phase 3 yet to be inked the value of the deal is unknown but the Australian DoD listed it to be A$5-7 billion (US$3.4-4.7 billion) for two vehicle types.

Redback beat out Rheinmetall’s Lynx IFV and the vehicles will be built in Geelong, a large regional city west of Melbourne, Victoria.

Australia’s Minister for Defence Industry Pat

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

