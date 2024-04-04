Greenlight for production of Taiwan’s improved Cloud Leopard

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) has submitted a report to the nation’s lawmakers stating that the next generation Cloud Leopard II APC/IFV was cleared for production after testing and evaluation of prototypes.

Local media stated that the report noted the vehicle had passed initial combat readiness testing in October 2023, clearing the path for the vehicle to enter mass production.

Combat readiness testing will be the final part of five stages of evaluation which has included an initial conceptual design stage, an engineering development stage and initial weapon testing. The report does not note when production will begin.

