Greece welcomes its first batch of surplus M1117s

M1117 Guardian Armored Security Vehicle. (Photo: US Army)

The Hellenic Army on 24 November received the first batch of 44 M1117 Guardian Armored Security Vehicles out of 1,200 to be supplied from surplus US stocks under the Excess Defense Articles (EDA) programme.

Greek online publication ptisidiastima.com reported that the initial batch of M1117s ‘have not been used in combat operations’ and they arrived without armament.

A total of 450 vehicles are expected to have been transferred to Greece by the end of 2021 and deliveries of all 1,200 are earmarked for completion by April 2022.

Citing a Letter of Agreement from earlier this year, Shephard Defence Insight notes that Greece will pay $102 million in transportation and inspection costs. Any overhauls or additional subsystems required to make the vehicles fit for service would incur extra costs.