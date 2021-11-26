Greece welcomes its first batch of surplus M1117s

Ricardo nets contract from STX Engine for South Korean project
South Korea is seeking to equip the Hanwha K9 self-propelled howitzer with a locally produced engine.
The Hellenic Army on 24 November received the first batch of 44 M1117 Guardian Armored Security Vehicles out of 1,200 to be supplied from surplus US stocks under the Excess Defense Articles (EDA) programme.
Greek online publication ptisidiastima.com reported that the initial batch of M1117s ‘have not been used in combat operations’ and they arrived without armament.
A total of 450 vehicles are expected to have been transferred to Greece by the end of 2021 and deliveries of all 1,200 are earmarked for completion by April 2022.
Citing a Letter of Agreement from earlier this year, Shephard Defence Insight notes that Greece will pay $102 million in transportation and inspection costs. Any overhauls or additional subsystems required to make the vehicles fit for service would incur extra costs.
The British Army’s new Ranger Regiment was in the spotlight on 25 November as UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace detailed to Parliament plans to transform the structure of the service.
Brazil, Lithuania, Montenegro and Slovenia will receive more JLTVs under latest contract modification for Oshkosh.
A recently unveiled solution from Roketsan reflects increasingly sophisticated Turkish EW and C-UAS solutions.
Urovesa has completed the delivery of 139 armoured vehicles in various configurations to the Portuguese Army.
New PESCO initiatives include the EU Military Partnership, a platform to discuss strategies, and establishment of a Main Battle Tank Simulation and Testing Centre.