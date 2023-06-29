To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • GM Defense selected for DoD energy storage project, showcases concept vehicles

GM Defense selected for DoD energy storage project, showcases concept vehicles

29th June 2023 - 15:00 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

RSS

The Electric Military Concept Vehicle is a variant of the fielded nine-passenger Infantry Squad Vehicle developed for the US Army. (Photo: US Army)

GM Defense announced on 27 June that it has been selected by the DoD's Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to prototype an efficient energy storage unit (ESU). The company also displayed its new Electric Military Concept Vehicle at Modern Day Marine.

Shephard spoke to Paul Beaker, GM Defense's chief engineer and director, advanced product development, at the Modern Day Marine expo in Washington, DC about the company’s new systems and concept vehicles.

GM will provide the Ultium platform for the DIU’s Stable Tactical Expeditionary Electric Power (STEEP) programme. ‘STEEP seeks to support tactical microgrid and energy management capabilities in austere locations, reducing logistical requirements and the reliance on fossil fuels as the primary energy source across the DoD,’ the company explained in a 27 June release. 

The Ultium ESU is ‘ideal’ for deployment to forward operating bases, where it can work independently or alongside

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us