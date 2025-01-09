Germany places order for army medical stations

Rheinmetall is set to provide the Bundeswehr (German Army) with up to 120 medical aid stations and a contract has been signed for the first 16. The deal is described by the company as worth in the “high double-digit million Euro range”.

The initial order for the 16 stations was placed by the Federal Office for Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) and includes an option for 104 more stations.

Six unprotected and ballistic protected stations will start to be delivered this year and continue over the next three years. The deal includes training for personnel.

The mobile aid stations are used by the Bundeswehr medical service to provide surgical and internal emergency care for the armed forces and are designed to be set up and dismantled quickly.

Each system includes an air conditioning unit, a power generator and an emergency surgery container equipped with the latest medical instruments. The aid stations are part of the Bundeswehr's Modular Medical Facilities system.