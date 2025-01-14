Germany asks for an offer on 6x6 Patria order

Germany has strengthened its commitment to the multinational Patria 6x6 CAVS APC as the government has requested the Finnish company submit an offer for procurement.

An official from the German Ministry of Defence (BMVg) confirmed the move to the publication Hartpunkt with parliamentary consideration to be given to any proposal after the new Bundestag and committees have been formed.

CAVS is a programme launched by Finland, Latvia and Estonia before the latter left the programme and Sweden joined. Germany signed a Memorandum of Understand in June 2022 to join the programme.

The vehicles can carry an 8.5t payload and can