General Dynamics wins vehicle upgrade contract
General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) has been awarded a contract to upgrade military vehicles for the US Army. The contract was awarded by the Army Contracting Command in Warren, Mich, according to a 1 December 2011 company statement.
According to GDLS, the contract, worth $9.9 million, will see the company provide combat support and sustainment work. The vehicles involved and specific contract details have not been released.
The company said the work will be managed by the newly established General Dynamics Land Systems Combat Support and Sustainment business. Work is due for completion by May 2013.
