To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

General Dynamics wins vehicle upgrade contract

1st December 2011 - 15:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) has been awarded a contract to upgrade military vehicles for the US Army. The contract was awarded by the Army Contracting Command in Warren, Mich, according to a 1 December 2011 company statement.

According to GDLS, the contract, worth $9.9 million, will see the company provide combat support and sustainment work. The vehicles involved and specific contract details have not been released.

The company said the work will be managed by the newly established General Dynamics Land Systems Combat Support and Sustainment business. Work is due for completion by May 2013.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us