General Dynamics awarded $199m ammunition contract for EFSS

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics, has been awarded a contract by the US Marine Corps Systems Command for 120mm mortar ammunition in support of the Marine Corps' Expeditionary Fire Support System (EFSS). The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract has a total potential value of $198.7 million. Two delivery orders totaling $101 million have already been awarded under the contract.

The EFSS ammunition is a family of spin-stabilized, insensitive munitions comprising four rounds: High Explosive (HE), Smoke, Illumination and Practice. The rounds share common design elements, as well as a common primer and propelling charge. Fitted with standard US artillery fuses, this ammunition provides the Marine on the ground with point detonation and airburst capabilities.

"The EFSS ammunition is designed to maximize the precision and accuracy of the 120m M327 mortar weapon and provide increased lethality over conventional mortar ammunition," said Dr. Dean Bartles, vice president and general manager of large-caliber ammunition for General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems.

The Expeditionary Fire Support System is a light, mobile and vertically transportable indirect fire support system designed for missions requiring tactical versatility, speed and close-in fire support. The system is composed of a pair of Prime Mover vehicles, a 120mm M327 mortar weapon, the four-round family of munitions and an ammunition trailer. The EFSS is designed to be internally transportable in the MV-22B Osprey and the CH-53 helicopter and has been in fielded with the Marine Corps since 2009.

Source: General Dynamics

