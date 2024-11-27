GDIT awarded $330 million in US Army training contracts

GDIT has been awarded two training contracts valued at a total of US$330 million by US Army Contracting Command as part of the $975 million Mission Training Complex Capabilities Support II (MTCCS) indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract.

Under the first task order, valued at $180 million, GDIT will train soldiers across US Army Pacific mission training complexes and under the second, valued at $150 million, will provide services at XVIII Airborne Corps’ mission training complexes.

The first contract has a one-year base period with four option years and the second has a five-year base period and six option months.

Over the life of these two programmes, GDIT will train more than 500,000 soldiers through live, virtual and constructive environments, namely immersive exercises that simulate complex scenarios to strengthen warfighting readiness. Additionally, the company will deliver logistical and technical support.

These two task orders further expand the company’s training support services across the US Department of Defense.

Earlier this year, GDIT was awarded a $160 million training support services task order to train soldiers at III Armored Corps mission training complexes.

Last year, the company was awarded a $1.7 billion Flight School Training contract to support the US Army and a $383 million Navy Training contract.