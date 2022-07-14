To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  GD-OTS to provide parts and sub-assemblies for MK47 automatic grenade launcher

GD-OTS to provide parts and sub-assemblies for MK47 automatic grenade launcher

14th July 2022 - 11:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

MK47 40mm Advanced Lightweight Grenade Launcher. (Photo: GD-OTS)

SOF and other branches of the US armed forces require sustainment parts, spare parts and sub-assemblies for the 40mm MK47 MOD0 grenade launcher.

General Dynamics-OTS (GD-OTS) is to provide US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), SOF and ‘other warfighting commands’ with sustainment parts, spares, and associated sub-assemblies for the 40mm MK47 MOD0 advanced lightweight crew-served grenade launcher.

Work on the $7.8 million IDIQ contract from the Naval Surface Warfare Center will be completed by December 2023, the DoD announced on 13 July.

GD-OTS is systems integrator for the MK47 (which is also known as Striker 40).

The complete system comprises the weapon itself, an AN/PWG-1 Lightweight Video Sight and a family of programmable 40mm ammunition developed by Nammo. It can be fired dismounted from a tripod or installed on light tactical vehicles.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the 94cm-long MK47 can fire any NATO-standard high-velocity 40mm round.

The grenade launcher has a barrel length of 610mm and can fire 250-300 rounds per minute.

