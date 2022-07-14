GD-OTS to provide parts and sub-assemblies for MK47 automatic grenade launcher
General Dynamics-OTS (GD-OTS) is to provide US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), SOF and ‘other warfighting commands’ with sustainment parts, spares, and associated sub-assemblies for the 40mm MK47 MOD0 advanced lightweight crew-served grenade launcher.
Work on the $7.8 million IDIQ contract from the Naval Surface Warfare Center will be completed by December 2023, the DoD announced on 13 July.
GD-OTS is systems integrator for the MK47 (which is also known as Striker 40).
The complete system comprises the weapon itself, an AN/PWG-1 Lightweight Video Sight and a family of programmable 40mm ammunition developed by Nammo. It can be fired dismounted from a tripod or installed on light tactical vehicles.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that the 94cm-long MK47 can fire any NATO-standard high-velocity 40mm round.
The grenade launcher has a barrel length of 610mm and can fire 250-300 rounds per minute.
