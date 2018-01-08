GA-EMS to supply capacitors for PEVS
General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) will develop and supply advanced, high energy density capacitors for the US military under a contract from the Joint Non-Lethal Weapons Directorate through the Department of Defense Ordnance Technology Consortium, the company announced on 3 January.
The capacitors will be integrated into a non-lethal Pre-Emplaced Vehicle Stopper (PEVS) system for use in force protection and vehicle checkpoint operations.
The PEVS system is a pre-placed, non-intrusive device designed to stop vehicles safely. When a vehicle rolls over a set of contacts, the PEVS system delivers a short, intense electrical pulse to disable the vehicle’s electrical components without harming the passengers inside.
Nick Bucci, vice president for missile defense and space systems at GA-EMS, said: ‘We continue to shape capacitor technologies to address an expanding range of applications, including the advancement of directed energy weapon systems with non-lethal effects. The PEVS system has the potential to support multiple missions and be mobile as operations change, making a compact footprint a critical requirement.
‘We are employing advanced capacitor technologies and manufacturing techniques to develop significantly higher energy density capacitors that will provide reliable, pulsed power output in a small, easy to transport package.’
More from Land Warfare
-
FIA 2026: MBDA launches low-cost interceptor for short-range air defence
At FIA 2026, MBDA launched its Counter Mass Interceptor (CMI) which the company says is a mass-producible, low-cost effector for fire-and-forget engagements at range and altitude.
-
Self-propelled howitzers are driving the European artillery renaissance
After decades of force reductions as artillery was deprioritised, Europe is now undergoing an artillery renaissance as governments across the continent scramble to invest in new capabilities in response to the war in Ukraine.
-
“Timelines are measured in seconds”: tackling the UAS threat with dispersed defences
Small uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) have transformed the battlespace, posing a complex threat across all domains. Militaries now need counter-UAS (CUAS) capabilities that defeat the danger while meeting demands around readiness, manoeuvrability and adaptability, according to Mike Spina, Director, Global Sales and Business Development for Targeting and Sensor Systems (TSS) at L3Harris Technologies.
-
US Army’s future autonomous launcher nears next phase with awards expected in August
The Common Autonomous Multi-Domain Launcher (CAML) is the US Army’s main effort to provide an autonomous or optionally crewed missile launcher, with more details revealed at a CSIS webinar discussion this week.
-
Lasers heat up for counter-drone option as DroneLight tackles the big question
Using lasers to defeat drones promises to solve the dilemma of using expensive kinetic effects to kill platforms worth a few hundred dollars. While maintaining thermal output to provide the effects can be a technical hurdle, Israel’s Esh-Tech is one company working on a solution.