Fuchs 2 operator orders spare parts and material kits

Fuchs 2 wheeled armoured vehicle. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

Rheinmetall receives a €250 million order for additional Fuchs 2 kits and spare parts from an undisclosed customer.

An unnamed ‘international partner’ already operating the Fuchs 2 has ordered extra material kits and spare parts for the 6x6 wheeled armoured vehicle.

Manufacturer Rheinmetall announced on 11 August that the new order is worth about €250 million ($293 million). The manufacturer added that deliveries are due from 2021 to 2023, with ‘production to be carried out in the partner’s country’.

Shephard Defence Insight has identified Algeria, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates as Fuchs 2 operators.

Based on the older Fuchs 1 design, the new vehicle has a more powerful engine, improved mobility, a heavier payload and greater storage capacity, as well as a central tyre inflation system.

The German Army is the largest single user of Fuchs 1, with the vehicle expected to remain in service until 2025 or beyond. There are 272 examples of the latest Fuchs 1A8 variant that ‘offers substantially better protection’ against mines, ballistic threats and IEDs compared to earlier models, Rheinmetall claimed.

The manufacturer has also created the Fuchs 1A8 Plus for better off-road manoeuvrability with a new powerpack and transfer case, an improved steering system and a monitor and camera vision system.

‘Legacy vehicles can be upgraded to 1A8 status,’ Rheinmetall added.