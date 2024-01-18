France steps up support for Ukraine through new military supplies

France has outlined plans to boost its support for Ukraine in its war against Russia with a commitment of more munitions, artillery rounds and CAESAR (CAmion Equipé d’un Système d’ARtillerie) self-propelled howitzers through a substantial increase in industrial productivity.

Under plans outlined by French defence minister Sébastien Lecornu on 18 January, France will supply Ukraine with up to 78 CAESAR systems, seven to be purchased by Ukraine and delivered within weeks and 12 supplied by France at a cost of €50 million (US$54 million).

Lecornu said a further 60 systems would be supplied through international funding at a cost of €280 million.

A further 40 MBDA Scalp air-launched cruise missiles will be supplied in 2024 and France will supply 3,000 shells for 155mm guns per month, up from 1,000 shells per month early in the conflict and 2,000 per month since early last year. Additionally, France will supply 50 Safran Electronic Systems AASM Hammer air-to-ground modular weapons every month.

In April 2022, France stepped up its support for Ukraine by providing 12 CAESAR on Renault Trucks Defense 6x6 Sherpa chassis, ordering new units for its own army to replace those sent to support the war effort.