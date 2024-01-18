France steps up support for Ukraine through new military supplies
France has outlined plans to boost its support for Ukraine in its war against Russia with a commitment of more munitions, artillery rounds and CAESAR (CAmion Equipé d’un Système d’ARtillerie) self-propelled howitzers through a substantial increase in industrial productivity.
Under plans outlined by French defence minister Sébastien Lecornu on 18 January, France will supply Ukraine with up to 78 CAESAR systems, seven to be purchased by Ukraine and delivered within weeks and 12 supplied by France at a cost of €50 million (US$54 million).
Lecornu said a further 60 systems would be supplied through international funding at a cost of €280 million.
A further 40 MBDA Scalp air-launched cruise missiles will be supplied in 2024 and France will supply 3,000 shells for 155mm guns per month, up from 1,000 shells per month early in the conflict and 2,000 per month since early last year. Additionally, France will supply 50 Safran Electronic Systems AASM Hammer air-to-ground modular weapons every month.
In April 2022, France stepped up its support for Ukraine by providing 12 CAESAR on Renault Trucks Defense 6x6 Sherpa chassis, ordering new units for its own army to replace those sent to support the war effort.
More from Land Warfare
-
Sweden signs with Saab for MSHORAD
The Mobile Short-Range Air Defence (MSHORAD) solution, which was unveiled at DSEI 2017 and comprises the Giraffe 1X, C2 and RBS 70 NG Remote Weapon System (RWS), was developed by Saab to meet the requirement of moving units to identify and counter air threats.
-
Northrop completes Sentinel ICBM chamber tests
As the land element of the US nuclear triad, Sentinel will include a fully integrated launch, flight and infrastructure system with modern C2 features. It is designed to operate into the 2070s as a replacement for the LGM-30 Minuteman III intercontinental nuclear ballistic missile.
-
Khronos UAS integrated with Mission Master UGV for on-the-move ISR system
Combining Mission Master, a large UGV which is already in service, and Khronos, a tethered drone system unveiled just two months ago, would offer a remote tower observation capability and reconnaissance on the move.
-
Lockheed Martin awarded contract to support rocket system manufacture in Australia
Australia received approval from the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) in 2023 to buy 60 M30A1 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) Alternative Warhead (AW) pods and 40 M31A1 GMLRS Unitary (GMLRS-U) high-explosive (HE) pods.