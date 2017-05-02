To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

French Scorpion gets moving

2nd May 2017 - 15:21 GMT | by Victor Barreira in Istanbul

The French arms procurement agency, the DGA, has awarded a contract for its first installment of vehicles under the Scorpion programme.

A temporary business group formed by Nexter Systems, Renault Trucks Defense and Thales was contracted for the production and delivery of the initial 319 Griffon and 20 Jaguar 6x6 armoured vehicles for French Army on 21 April.

The contract includes logistics support and training services. The first Griffon will be delivered in 2018 and first Jaguar in 2020 in line with the latest Military Programming Law. The contract was notified just before the first round of the country's

