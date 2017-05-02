French Scorpion gets moving
The French arms procurement agency, the DGA, has awarded a contract for its first installment of vehicles under the Scorpion programme.
A temporary business group formed by Nexter Systems, Renault Trucks Defense and Thales was contracted for the production and delivery of the initial 319 Griffon and 20 Jaguar 6x6 armoured vehicles for French Army on 21 April.
The contract includes logistics support and training services. The first Griffon will be delivered in 2018 and first Jaguar in 2020 in line with the latest Military Programming Law. The contract was notified just before the first round of the country's
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
BAE Systems unveils new large combat UGV
The Autonomous Tactical Light Armour System (ATLAS) 8x8 UGV has been displayed at Australia’s Land Forces 2024 International Land Defence Exposition in Melbourne.
-
Australia announces programme developments on eve of land warfare conference
Australia’s Land Forces 2024 International Land Defence Exposition takes place in Melbourne this week with the government making announcements on land programmes and Supacat unveiling a new vehicle.
-
UK increases Ukraine support
The UK is leading the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) which has already supplied a range of uncrewed systems and other equipment to the Ukraine with the country now committed to the supply of air defence missiles.