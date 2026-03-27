France mulls new turret options to increase its VBCI IFV’s firepower
The French Army is understood to be looking at enhancing the firepower and protection of its currently deployed KNDS France Véhicule blindé de combat d'infanterie (VBCI) 8x8 in the future, funding permitting.
The service has taken delivery of 630 VBCIs, of which 520 were in infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) configuration with the remaining 110 in the command post role. The latter were fitted with a roof-mounted FN remote weapon station (RWS) armed with a 12.7mm stabilised machine gun (MG).
These VBCIs were all built at the KNDS France Roanne facility with final deliveries made in 2015. A number of
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