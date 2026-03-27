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France mulls new turret options to increase its VBCI IFV’s firepower

27th March 2026 - 09:05 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London, UK

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A VBCI IFV fitted with a 40 CTA turret, 12.7mm-armed remote weapon station and mock-up ATGMs mounted externally either side. (Photo: KNDS France)

The proposed enhancements could better position the French Army’s armoured infantry fighting vehicle for future export campaigns.

The French Army is understood to be looking at enhancing the firepower and protection of its currently deployed KNDS France Véhicule blindé de combat d'infanterie (VBCI) 8x8 in the future, funding permitting.

The service has taken delivery of 630 VBCIs, of which 520 were in infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) configuration with the remaining 110 in the command post role. The latter were fitted with a roof-mounted FN remote weapon station (RWS) armed with a 12.7mm stabilised machine gun (MG).

These VBCIs were all built at the KNDS France Roanne facility with final deliveries made in 2015. A number of

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Christopher F Foss

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Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

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