Fourth company looks to Texelis Celeris chassis to develop a new 4x4 vehicle
French engineering company Texelis has signed a partnership with a fourth company to provide its Celeris rolling chassis as the basis for a 4x4 vehicle.
Texelis and new Finnish company SCATA (Sophisticated Combat Automotive And Technical Assembly) announced on 17 March that the Celeris chassis was to form the basis of the SCATA Mk1. The vehicle is to be unveiled at Eurosatory 2026.
This follows announcements last year that the French company had partnered with Canada’s Inkas to develop the M1 4x4 and with Indonesia’s PT Sentra Surya Ekajaya (PT SSE) for the P2 Tiger 4x4, both using Celeris.
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