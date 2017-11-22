To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

FN Herstal unveils FN 509 pistol

22nd November 2017 - 10:30 GMT | by Shephard News Team

FN Herstal has launched a full-size (9x19mm) FN 509 striker pistol specially designed for security forces, the company announced on 20 November.

The FN 509’s slide and grip feature non-slip surfaces, while the magazine catch, slide release and safety catch are fully ambidextrous. Its interchangeable backstraps are designed to adapt to all hand sizes.

FN Herstal said the auto-loading pistol with a preloaded striker mechanism has been successfully tested with a large number of 9x19mm ammunition types including FN EP and EPT cartridges.

The pistol features fixed three-dot luminescent sights to allow fast target acquisition even in low light conditions. It also has a tactile and visible loaded chamber indicator and a 17-round capacity magazine to allow visual instant ammo check.

