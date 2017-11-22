FN Herstal unveils FN 509 pistol

FN Herstal has launched a full-size (9x19mm) FN 509 striker pistol specially designed for security forces, the company announced on 20 November.

The FN 509’s slide and grip feature non-slip surfaces, while the magazine catch, slide release and safety catch are fully ambidextrous. Its interchangeable backstraps are designed to adapt to all hand sizes.

FN Herstal said the auto-loading pistol with a preloaded striker mechanism has been successfully tested with a large number of 9x19mm ammunition types including FN EP and EPT cartridges.

The pistol features fixed three-dot luminescent sights to allow fast target acquisition even in low light conditions. It also has a tactile and visible loaded chamber indicator and a 17-round capacity magazine to allow visual instant ammo check.