First UK-made British Army Boxer rolled out
The first UK-made Boxer armoured vehicle has been unveiled, with the country’s Minister for Defence Procurement, Maria Eagle describing the vehicle as a “launchpad for the British Army to be a more lethal fighting force”, as well as lauding its role in boosting the country’s defence industry.
The Boxer is one of several vehicles that have been boosting the army’s capability such as Challenger 3 main battle tank and, after a troubled beginning, the Ajax armoured vehicle.
It is these vehicles which Eagle pointed to as vital to industry and a system of procurement which would inform the government’s new Defence Industrial Strategy (DIS).
