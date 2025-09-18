The first of 663 BvS10s delivered to Germany, Sweden and the UK

The first three BvS10s were rolled out by BAE Systems Hägglunds in a ceremony in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden. (Photo: BAE Systems)

The vehicles are based on the latest version of the BvS10 All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) and include variants for troop transport, logistics, medical evacuation, recovery, and command and control. An unarmoured version is being delivered to the US and offered to Canada.