The first of 663 BvS10s delivered to Germany, Sweden and the UK

18th September 2025 - 16:29 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

The first three BvS10s were rolled out by BAE Systems Hägglunds in a ceremony in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden. (Photo: BAE Systems)

The vehicles are based on the latest version of the BvS10 All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) and include variants for troop transport, logistics, medical evacuation, recovery, and command and control. An unarmoured version is being delivered to the US and offered to Canada.

The UK, Germany and Sweden have each received their first BvS10 ATV under the nations’ Collaborative ATV programme to purchase 663 of the vehicles.

The vehicles are the first to be procured under a framework agreement signed in 2022. Through separate purchase order agreements (PoA) placed under the same framework agreement, 236 BvS10s will be delivered to the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration, 60 to the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) and 140 to the German Federal Ministry of Defence by 2028.

It was reported to be worth US$760 million but this has since been expanded with Germany ordering another 227 vehicles

