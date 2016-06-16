To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Eurosatory: New lightweight axle launched

16th June 2016 - 07:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

A new suspension axle system jointly developed by Timoney and Texelis has been launched at Eurosatory in Paris on 13 June.

The T700 is a new lightweight 4x4 independent suspension axle system designed to meet market demand for a robust, lightweight solution for military and heavy commercial 4x4 vehicles with a maximum width of 2.5 metres. 

The configuration combines Texelis’ existing wheel-end and differential components, with a new suspension design based on Timoney’s double wishbone concept to provide a fully integrated solution.

The double wishbone independent suspension system has been optimised for ride and handling performance. 

The T700 can be used on both monocoque and chassis system-based vehicles.  It has been designed to work with all-wheel steer systems, air and hydraulic brakes and is ready to be used with both ABS braking and central tyre inflations systems.

Jean Vandel, business development director, Texelis, said: ‘We approached the design of the T700 from a modular perspective utilising existing components and sub-assemblies wherever possible. A key objective was to ensure we designed the T700 to be adaptable for a broad range of both military and commercial users.’

