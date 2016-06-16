Eurosatory: New lightweight axle launched

A new suspension axle system jointly developed by Timoney and Texelis has been launched at Eurosatory in Paris on 13 June.

The T700 is a new lightweight 4x4 independent suspension axle system designed to meet market demand for a robust, lightweight solution for military and heavy commercial 4x4 vehicles with a maximum width of 2.5 metres.

The configuration combines Texelis’ existing wheel-end and differential components, with a new suspension design based on Timoney’s double wishbone concept to provide a fully integrated solution.

The double wishbone independent suspension system has been optimised for ride and handling performance.

The T700 can be used on both monocoque and chassis system-based vehicles. It has been designed to work with all-wheel steer systems, air and hydraulic brakes and is ready to be used with both ABS braking and central tyre inflations systems.

Jean Vandel, business development director, Texelis, said: ‘We approached the design of the T700 from a modular perspective utilising existing components and sub-assemblies wherever possible. A key objective was to ensure we designed the T700 to be adaptable for a broad range of both military and commercial users.’

