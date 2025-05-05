Europe’s next-generation tank crawls forward and adopts a proven process

The MGCS programme is a major undertaking to replace the main battle tanks (MBTs) of two of Europe’s largest militaries in France and Germany and is almost definitely set to bring in a third in Italy.

While there have been several trans-European programmes for aircraft, including fighter and transport, and ships which have gone from idea to blueprint to reality, MGCS is the first for an MBT.

Last month saw the creation of the MGCS Project Company (MPC) which brings together KNDS Deutschland, KNDS France, Rheinmetall Landsysteme and Thales. This is in anticipation of a contract award through Germany’s Federal