European consortium submits plan for next-generation integrated UGS
A consortium of European companies has submitted a proposal for the second stage of an effort to develop a medium UGS via a programme dubbed iMUGS2 following the completion of the first stage last year.
The iMUGS2 consortium has expanded to 29 partners from 15 EU member states, including all partners from the first iMUGS project, and includes MilRem Robotics, Diehl Defence, KNDS, Kongsberg and FN Herstal.
IMUGS2 will transition experimental UGS technology into a cost-effective System-of-Systems (SoS) solution that delivers practical deployable defence capabilities and is mature for national procurement and force integration by 2030.
The original iMUGS programme was built around MilRem’s THeMIS UGV. There were seven subprojects: autonomy, system integration and manned-unmanned teaming, interoperability, swarming and C2, cybersecurity and communications.
There are three major development areas for iMUGS2. Firstly, to develop, validate and demonstrate cost-effective, combat-ready UGSs that support dismounted troops at various operational levels and provide practical value in different operations.
Secondly, the project will develop operational concepts demonstrating how UGS and uncrewed aerial systems can enhance infantry battalion and cross-domain operations capabilities.
Thirdly, the project will enhance the modular and open architecture and framework to enable efficient integration of autonomous functionalities with legacy and new systems across unmanned and optionally manned ground platforms.
