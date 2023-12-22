To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Estonian UGV trial demonstrates work done and work to be done

22nd December 2023 - 10:02 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Milrem THeMIS UGV during trials in late June. (Photo: Milrem)

Eleven companies and 20 countries took part in a major two-day trial of large UGVs at the Estonian Military Academy in late June to evaluate the technology capabilities and produce a report on the event's findings.

The Unmanned Ground Systems Autonomy Trials, held in Estonia this June, were designed to test medium-to-large UGVs in a forest environment and, according to organisers, the results increased understanding of where systems are at and where progress will still be required.

The effort was partially funded by the European Defence Industrial Development Programme integrated Modular Unmanned Ground System (IMUGS) project and organised by the Estonian Defence Forces and Estonian Military Academy.

While the report on the trials has yet to be made public, an event official told Shephard  that it had demonstrated a high level of autonomy and capability on

