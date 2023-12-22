Estonian UGV trial demonstrates work done and work to be done
The Unmanned Ground Systems Autonomy Trials, held in Estonia this June, were designed to test medium-to-large UGVs in a forest environment and, according to organisers, the results increased understanding of where systems are at and where progress will still be required.
The effort was partially funded by the European Defence Industrial Development Programme integrated Modular Unmanned Ground System (IMUGS) project and organised by the Estonian Defence Forces and Estonian Military Academy.
While the report on the trials has yet to be made public, an event official told Shephard that it had demonstrated a high level of autonomy and capability on
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Oshkosh to upgrade heavy equipment transports to new standard
Oshkosh Defense’s heavy equipment trailers will be designed to carry large vehicles including armoured vehicles and main battle tanks.
-
Raytheon to build microwave antenna system to defeat airborne threats
Raytheon will build two systems for the US Navy and US Air Force as part of the DARPA Directed Energy Front-line Electromagnetic Neutralization and Defeat (DEFEND) programme.
-
Ukraine to get new CV90s from Sweden and Denmark
The additional CV90s committed to Ukraine by Sweden and Denmark are in addition to 50 sent earlier this year and will provide a boost to Ukraine in its war against Russia.
-
Hypersonic threats force Pentagon to modernise its missile defence architecture
The US DoD has been updating policies, enhancing partnerships with allies and acquiring new sensors and systems.
-
Rheinmetall to improve Skyranger 30 for Hungary’s Lynx KF41 mobile air defence vehicle
The Skyranger 30 air defence system combines a 30mm cannon with a missile launcher options and a range of sensors.