Estonian UGV trial demonstrates work done and work to be done

The Unmanned Ground Systems Autonomy Trials, held in Estonia this June, were designed to test medium-to-large UGVs in a forest environment and, according to organisers, the results increased understanding of where systems are at and where progress will still be required.

The effort was partially funded by the European Defence Industrial Development Programme integrated Modular Unmanned Ground System (IMUGS) project and organised by the Estonian Defence Forces and Estonian Military Academy.

While the report on the trials has yet to be made public, an event official told Shephard that it had demonstrated a high level of autonomy and capability on