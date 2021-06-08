Enhanced PMPVs see the light of day

The PMPV in winter testing. (Photo: Protolab)

Protolab aims to compete in the Finnish 6x6 APC procurement programme.

Protolab has introduced two newly upgraded variants of its Protected Multi-Purpose Vehicle (PMPV) 6x6 armoured personnel carrier (APC), the Finnish manufacturer announced on 7 June.

The new variants were developed after user feedback on the initial PMPV (delivered in 2019) ‘and are ready to meet the requirements of Finland’s upcoming domestic 6x6 APC procurement programme’, Protolab added.

PMPV 2 is powered by a 325hp diesel engine, while PMPV 3 can be fitted with a 360hp or 450hp diesel. Both versions use an Allison transmission, Katsa two-speed transfer box, basic axles including steering rear axle and COTS components.

In contrast, the original PMPV design is powered by a 285hp Cummins diesel engine coupled to an Allison six-speed automatic transmission, according to Shephard Defence Insight.

The two new variants maintain the possible integrated mine protection and ballistic protection levels of the original vehicle. Protolab stated that tests verified ‘the chassis’ ability to withstand at least five mine detonations, exceeding the highest requirements of STANAG 4569’.

Juhani Kivimaki, chief technical officer at Protolab, said: ‘Typically a vehicle must survive the single required kinetic blast to achieve the highest STANAG rating, whereas we put a single PMPV chassis through five blasts – one of which was double the required explosive mass, and still ended up with a vehicle that could be repaired for service.’

All three PMPV designs can carry two crew and ten fully-equipped troops or a cargo payload of up to 10,000kg. However, the latest versions include a re-designed crew compartment layout to enhance passenger comfort and space for equipment; increased room for C4I equipment; and improved options for reconfiguring the vehicle for different operational profiles, such as C2, troop carrier or medevac.