Elbit wins US$170 million digitalisation contract with Swedish Army
Elbit Systems Sweden has been awarded a 10-year contract worth approximately US$170 million to become the integration partner for LSS Mark, the Swedish Army’s digitalisation programme, which has been attempting modernise the country’s ground command-and-control (C2) systems.
As integration partner, the work will take place at Elbit Systems Sweden's facilities from where it will lead the roll out of the programme to integrate, install, maintain and upgrade C2 systems across command posts, vehicles and dismounted systems.
Tobias Wennberg, general manager of Elbit Systems Sweden AB, described the contract win as ‘a significant achievement for the company, while Haim Delmar, general manager of Elbit System C4I and Cyber, noted that the company was committed to expanding its domestic capabilities in Sweden.
Of the contract, Wennberg said: ‘It helps strengthen our position as a core technology partner to FMV and the Swedish Armed Forces on its digitalization journey.’
In May 2023, Combitech signed a 10-year SEK1.2 billion ($107.7 million) frame agreement with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) to provide services and technical support for LSS Mark, while BAE Systems won a deal from the FMV to upgrade 40 CV90 Mjölner systems to bring them up to LSS Mark standard back in February 2022.
More from Land Warfare
-
Sweden receives first batch of Patria 6x6 APCs
The Patria 6x6 is being developed as a common base platform for the Estonian, Finnish and Latvian armed forces, all of which require a new protected mobility vehicle, with Sweden ordering an initial 20.
-
US Army picks Elbit for JETS II prototype development
The JETS II prototype will be designed to help soldiers prosecute threats in operational environments quickly.
-
Slovakia receives two donated MANTIS air defence systems
The MANTIS air defence system has been designed to protect vital structures and was developed to protect the camps where Bundeswehr troops were stationed in Afghanistan.
-
AUSA 2023: Curtiss-Wright introduces new advanced components for military solutions
VPX3-1262 and VPX3-6826 are SOSA-aligned products and feature ruggedisation technology for deployment in harsh, challenging environments.
-
The US Government approves the sale of long-range artillery and rocket systems to Latvia
Under the Foreign Military Sale (FMS) approved by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) Latvia could receive M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and M30A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS).