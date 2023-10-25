Elbit wins US$170 million digitalisation contract with Swedish Army

Elbit Systems Sweden has been awarded a 10-year contract worth approximately US$170 million to become the integration partner for LSS Mark, the Swedish Army’s digitalisation programme, which has been attempting modernise the country’s ground command-and-control (C2) systems.

As integration partner, the work will take place at Elbit Systems Sweden's facilities from where it will lead the roll out of the programme to integrate, install, maintain and upgrade C2 systems across command posts, vehicles and dismounted systems.

Tobias Wennberg, general manager of Elbit Systems Sweden AB, described the contract win as ‘a significant achievement for the company, while Haim Delmar, general manager of Elbit System C4I and Cyber, noted that the company was committed to expanding its domestic capabilities in Sweden.

Of the contract, Wennberg said: ‘It helps strengthen our position as a core technology partner to FMV and the Swedish Armed Forces on its digitalization journey.’

In May 2023, Combitech signed a 10-year SEK1.2 billion ($107.7 million) frame agreement with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) to provide services and technical support for LSS Mark, while BAE Systems won a deal from the FMV to upgrade 40 CV90 Mjölner systems to bring them up to LSS Mark standard back in February 2022.