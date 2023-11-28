Elbit Systems to supply USMC with NVGs under $500 million deal

Elbit Systems of America has received a second indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract for its SBNVGs in a US$500 million deal which will run for the next five years.

The goggles will be provided to the US Marine Corps which started receiving units under a previous contract placed with then-Harris in September 2019 worth US$249 million for 14,000 units. An order was placed at the time and then again in April 2021 and May 2022.

Work will be performed in Roanoke, Virginia, and will be expected to be completed in November 2028.

The FY 2022 procurement funding will be for $944,730 and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year, FY 2023 will be for $46.7 million and FY 2024 will be for $79.3 million.

Under the 2019 contract unit pricing, the latest order would equate to 28,000 units, but the total number will likely to be less than due to rising costs and logistical concerns.

The goggles consist of a high-performance, white phosphor image intensifier binocular, a modular uncooled thermal imaging sensor and a common external power supply.