Elbit Systems receives Israel MoD order
Elbit Systems has announced that its subsidiary company, Elbit Systems Electro-Optics Elop, has been awarded a follow-on contract valued at approximately $25 million to supply long-range observation and target acquisition systems to the Israel Ministry of Defense (MoD). The order is part of a number of contracts recently awarded in different areas with a total value of approximately $315 million.
The original order to Elop was placed in 2011 for the development and production of mobile observation and target acquisition systems for the Field Intelligence Corps. Since then, the systems have been deployed operationally by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). This newest contract will see the systems delivered over a three year period.
Adi Dar, general manager of Elbit Systems Electro-Optics Elop, commented: ‘These unique systems are considered as world leaders. Light-weight and capable of performing high-quality observation in day, night and low visibility conditions, they have generated significant interest among international customers. The current contract with the [Israel] MoD further positions Elop as a world leader in the electro-optic field, and I trust that further international customers will follow the IDF and select this advanced system.’
