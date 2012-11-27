Elbit Systems delivers training systems to Israel

Elbit Systems has announced that it has delivered two Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) Trainers to the Israel Ministry of Defense (MoD). The company also announced that it will supply Armored Driving Trainers (ADTs) to the Israel MoD for combat vehicle training during the first quarter of 2013.

The ISTAR Trainer will be used for the training of surveillance and observation activities to be carried out on Israel's borders. The system is a combat support and field intelligence trainer, designed to enable full simulation of real-life battlefield situations for Forward Observers (FOs) and sensor operators posted in all types of terrain, performing border control and protection activities.



The system is designed to allow FOs to practice joint strike and reconnaissance missions, with the scenarios offered by the ISTAR Trainer being realistic situations depicting the actual borders to be observed by each FO. Interoperable with C4I and communication systems, the scenarios include fire planning, ranging and field operation as well as target detection, recognition, identification, acquisition and engagement in diverse environmental conditions, while using a wide variety of day and night sensors. According to Elbit Systems, the system is already in use, and is being used to train new users and maintain the operational readiness of those professionals already in service.



The ADT is mounted on a 6 degree of freedom moving platform specifically designed to provide drivers of combat vehicles with a highly realistic driving experience. The system supports driver training in a wide range of combat and non-combat scenarios, as well as in diverse weather and harsh field conditions, creating vital practice situations, such as driving under enemy fire or on dangerous slopes. The ADT provides mobile, scalable and modular deployment, multi-platform type support and a network-based and user-friendly interface.